All over the world, you’ll find interesting creatures that live in different places, from land to the air – some that you may have heard of, and others that you haven’t.

In this article, let’s learn about 10 animals’ names that start with “A”

1. Anaconda

According to WorldAtlas, Anacondas are huge snakes found in South America’s rainforests. There are four types of anacondas: the Bolivian, Dark-Spotted, Yellow, and Green Anaconda. They are all part of the boa family and are popularly known for being the longest and heaviest snakes on Earth.

Anacondas are also well-known for their strong bodies, and they catch their prey by wrapping their bodies around it and squeezing it tightly until it can’t breathe and its bones break.

More often than not, they even drag their food into the water to drown it. Another interesting thing about them is that after eating a big meal, they don’t need to hunt again for several weeks, depending on how big the animal is.

2. Arctic Wolf

When we’re talking about animals’ names that start with ‘A’, we can consider the Arctic wolves, known as polar wolves or white wolves. They live in the cold Arctic regions of North America and Greenland.

Because they live in remote areas, they aren’t as scared of hunting or losing their homes like wolves that live in warmer places.

3. Akita

Akita is a strong and hairy dog from Japan, which is known for its bravery, loyalty, and protectiveness. It has pointed ears, a curly tail and comes in many colours, including white.

They are usually quiet and clean, but they can be shy around strangers and may not always mingle with other animals. They love being close to their family and need to be around people and other dogs from a young age to grow up friendly.

4. Albatross

The fourth on the list of animals’ names that start with ‘A’ is the Wandering Albatross, which has the biggest wings of any bird, about 3.5 meters wide, and can travel nearly 1,000 km a day without even flapping its wings.

However, most types of albatross are usually in danger, mainly because of fishing boats and animals that are not welcome on their nesting islands. These birds are usually mistakenly caught in fishing gear when they try to fall for a bait or leftover fish. It’s quite common for them to run into this kind of danger a lot.

5. Armadillo

Armadillos are small animals with hard, bony shells that protect their bodies. They come in different sizes and colours. They live in warm places and love to dig holes, sleep a lot, and hunt for bugs by using their strong claws and their superpower – a strong sense of smell.

Even though they have eye problems, they use their sticky tongues to catch ants and termites, and they sometimes eat plants, fruit, and even dead animals.

6. Akbash Dog

This dog breed is the sixth on the list of animals’ names that start with ‘A’. It’s a big white dog that was originally bred to protect sheep. Its white fur helps it blend in with the flock of sheep.

They have a calm nature, but they are very alert. You’ll find them barking if they see someone they don’t recognise, which makes them great for security purposes.

Akbash dogs don’t mind being alone sometimes, and they aren’t really active, but they still need a daily walk and some playtime to stay healthy.

7. Avocet

Avocet is another animal with a name that starts with “A”. The American Avocet is a pretty bird with long legs. It has a curved bill that it uses to catch tiny water bugs. It changes colour per season. In summer, it has a black and white body with a rusty head, and in winter, its head turns grey.

It also lives in shallow water and likes open places with not much grass.’

All these animals stand out because they have characteristics that are peculiar to them, from their size, colour, their personality, and different features that they have.