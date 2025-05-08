NEPC, NBS partner over informal cross-border trade data collection

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have entered into partnership that would enable and facilitate data collection from Informal Cross Border Trade.

Speaking while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBS in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, said the partnership marked a major turning point in Nigeria’s quest to grow its export trade through the capturing of data in the informal sector.

She explained that existing trade data primarily capture activities within the formal sector, offering limited visibility into informal export trade transactions, despite their significant volume and economic impact.

“In 2024, formal export trade records indicate that 7.291 million metric tons of non-oil products valued at US$5.456 billion, were exported from Nigeria. This figure excludes informal export trade data.

“Informal export trade representing millions of dollars in goods and services has remained largely outside our official records. Informal export trade data collected by NEPC State offices from major corridors in Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Lagos, Ogun, and Adamawa reveal transactions valued at over $31.8 million in some months of 2024,” she said.

Ayeni disclosed that reports from the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), revealed that over 1.6 million bags worth of the commodity were traded informally to neighbouring countries such as Ghana, Cote D Ivoire, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, and Niger Republic.

she noted that these impressive achievements were not captured in the national export trade statistics thus portending real implications for economic planning for the country.

“It weakens Nigeria’s voice in regional and global trade negotiations, it denies informal traders the recognition and support they need to thrive as well as diminishes Nigeria’s economic potential, especially the vital contributions of women, youth, and MSMEs”.

The ED stated that the collaboration between the Council and the NBS was borne out of the desire to correct the imbalance and capture the full spectrum of Nigeria’s export trade activity.

On his part, the Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran said that the meeting of key players from national and sub-national agencies, regional institutions, international development partners, and the organised private sector, reflects the strong spirit of collaboration required to address one of the most pressing challenges in Nigeria’s trade data architecture, capturing and integrating data from informal trade and trade in services into the national framework.

He is of the view that the data gap severely impedes evidence-based policymaking, “limits our capacity to engage in fair trade negotiations, and undermines the accuracy of our macroeconomic indicators.r

“Taditional trade measurement systems have long focused on formal, large-scale transactions while overlooking the vibrancy of informal trade routes. This must be corrected if we are to align our economic statistics with reality”.

Adeniran disclosed that informal trade in Sub-Saharan Africa contributes between 20 to 40 per cent of intra-African trade, with Nigeria accounting for a significant share due to its long and porous borders.

“These are not just gaps in data, rather, they represent gaps in our understanding of economic life and the well-being of millions of Nigerians who engage in these activities daily”, he noted.

He said the collaboration with NEPC presents a timely opportunity to update and harness current trends, identify new opportunities, and design data-informed strategies to support trade formalisation, enhance competitiveness, and ultimately foster inclusive economic growth.

“This initiative is a strategic intervention that will enhance institutional capacities, promote regulatory coherence, and position Nigeria as a regional leader in trade statistics.

“Capturing informal trade data will also help us design smarter border policies, enhance food security, facilitate small and medium enterprise development, and monitor regional integration efforts,” he added.

