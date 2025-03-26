Choosing the right dog for your family is an important decision, especially when you have children.

You need to consider how friendly, gentle, and accommodating they are with and around kids. This is because every dog is unique and you can influence them in different ways, training methods and environment.

The following are 10 friendliest dogs to have around children.

1. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers are friendly, patient, and playful dogs. They love being around people and are always ready for fun activities like playing fetch, swimming, tug-of-war, running and jogging.

They’re intelligent dogs and are easy to train, so it’s safe to have them as pets in the family.

They are not only playful, they are also energetic and enjoy having exercises.

2. Golden Retriever

Looking for friendliest dogs to have around children, Golden Retrievers are a great choice.

Why? They are known for how gentle and loving they are. They’re affectionate and enjoy spending time with family.

You can count on them because they’re intelligent and you can easily please them. So, you’ll enjoy training them.

If you get them as your pet, you must be ready to play because they enjoy playtime and outdoor activities. Remember that they are easy-to-please, so if you keep them at home too, they won’t make a fuss.

3. Beagle

Beagles are some of the friendliest dogs to have around children. They are also curious and adventurous. Unlike some dogs, they get along well with children and other pets.

While they are very intelligent, they also tend to be independent, so you need to be consistent with training them.

They have a lot of energy and enjoy walking and playing.

4. Poodle

Poodles are some of the friendliest dogs to have around children. They are commonly known for their intelligence and friendly behaviour.

They are usually small and have the size of a toy, making them easy to fit into the family’s needs.

They’re teachable, great companions, and do not struggle with taking instructions. They are also usually interested in activities that engage them physically and mentally.

5. Irish Setter

Irish Setters are dogs that you want to be around your children because they are energetic, affectionate, and love being around people.

They are especially intelligent and like the Beagle tend to be independent, which is why you need to train them early.

Their energy is almost unmatched, which makes it necessary for them to do plenty of exercises.

6. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

They are small dogs whose gentle and affectionate nature makes them great breeds around children.

They are big on companionship and love cuddles. They are easy to train because they’re intelligent, love to please their owners, and respond well to rewards.

They also do not require rigorous exercises, daily walks, and playtime will do.

7. Bernese Mountain Dog

Loyal breeds are more often than not the friendliest dogs to have around children. Bernese Mountain Dogs are calm, gentle, and loyal. They are affectionate with family members and do great with children.

They are intelligent and respond well to training, though they can be a bit independent, like the other dogs mentioned.

They enjoy outdoor activities but are also satisfied with staying at home just like the Golden Retriever.

8. Collie

Collies are known for their intelligence and gentle nature, just like every other friendly dog. They are loyal and always willing to protect their families.

They are trainable and are really obedient. They enjoy regular exercise, playtime and walks.

9. Newfoundland

Aside from being among the friendliest dogs to have around children, they are what one would call, gentle giants. This is because they are known for their calm, patient behaviour.

They are also affectionate and quite protective, which makes them great companions for children. They are intelligent and respond well to training, even though their small size needs to be handled efficiently.

They enjoy simple exercise, like swimming and walking.

10. Mixed Breed Dogs

Mixed breed dogs have the advantage of combining the best traits of their parent breeds. Many of them are full of affection, loyal, and great with families.

Depending on their breed, the method and degree of training can differ, but with consistent and positive training methods, they can learn quickly.

Conclusion

In summary, all dogs in one way or the other benefit from training, which helps them learn good manners and how to behave around children. When you introduce your dog to children, other pets, and different environments from a young age, it helps them become familiar with them.