FutureMap Foundation appoints directors to drive youth empowerment, digital innovation in Africa

The FutureMap Foundation, a prominent non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering African youth through technology, innovation, and mentorship, has announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the Foundation’s mission to promote inclusive growth, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people across the continent.

The new board brings together seasoned professionals from diverse sectors, each with a proven track record of impact and leadership. The directors are Dr. Mairo Mandara, Mrs. Rakiya Shuaibu Mohammed, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa and Dr. Odiong Akpan.

Dr. Mandara, an esteemed Obstetrician/Gynecologist and Public Health Physician, is known for her extensive work in advancing health and education across Africa. She has led numerous transformative programs aimed at improving maternal and child health and promoting girls’ education.

Mrs. Mohammed, an expert in technology and finance with over 25 years of experience, has an academic background in Computer Science and Information Systems Engineering. She holds advanced certifications in IT governance, cybersecurity, and accounting, making her a strong advocate for innovation-driven development.

Mr. Inuwa, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is the first CISCO Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) in Nigeria’s public service. Trained at MIT, Harvard, and Cambridge, he has led major digital transformation initiatives, startup acceleration programs, and national digital literacy campaigns.

Dr. Akpan, Managing Partner at Ubulu Africa, has nearly two decades of experience in global firms such as Chevron, Ericsson, Airtel, and Schlumberger. An expert in digital systems and innovation management, his work focuses on deploying advanced digital infrastructure to drive operational efficiency and sustainable innovation.

Mr. Ahmad Shu’aibu, CEO of the FutureMap Foundation, stated that the appointment of the Board of Directors is a defining moment and expressed optimism about the organisation’s future.

“Our new Board embodies the values we uphold—diversity, innovation, and proactive leadership. Each member brings a unique perspective and deep expertise that will help us scale our impact and build a tech-empowered generation, particularly in underserved communities across Africa,” he said.

“Their leadership will be pivotal as we expand access to cutting-edge training in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Agritech, while also boosting participation of women and small businesses in the digital economy. We are confident that the future holds great promise.”

The FutureMap Foundation is committed to addressing Africa’s development challenges through technology and youth engagement. Its initiatives aim to foster a vibrant ecosystem of education, entrepreneurship, and sustainable digital growth.

Among its flagship goals is training 3,000 Nigerians in deep-tech skills by 2030 and significantly increasing women’s participation in technology, especially in northern Nigeria. With its renewed leadership, the Foundation is set to play a transformative role in shaping Africa’s digital future.