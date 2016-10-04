You’ve a bright future, OBJ tells Ondo Accord guber candidate

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told the Accord Party (AP) gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State, Pastor Olalere Amuda, that his future is bright politically.

He expressed this view on Sunday during a courtesy visit at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by a delegation of the party from Ondo State led by its Board of Trustee (BoT) chairman, Rev (Dr). Adebayo Adeniyi.

Chief Obasanjo told the delegation that, by the end of 2017, there would be a re-alignment in the polity to pave the way for two strong political parties, in view of the fact that the two leading political parties in the country were very weak.

He encouraged the AP candidate to strive to make a positive impact in the forthcoming election and ensure that he holds unto his supporters and members of the party, as a structure to build on whatever re-alignment happens in the future.

Earlier, Adeniyi, told the former president that the Accord Party had been waxing stronger since its establishment, and had become a strong voice in the politics of Ondo State.

Thanking Obasanjo for the goodwill demonstrated towards him and the delegation from Ondo State, Amuda used the occasion to solicit his support at all times.