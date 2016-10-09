We are working on 14 roads in Bayelsa —NDDC

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/jimmy-jatt-reunites-terry-g-jimmys-jump-off/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2015-polls-not-perfect-better-past-exercises-jega/jega-new4-350/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30530/"}}_ap_ufee
October 9, 2016 Austin Ebipade - Yenagoa Latest News

THE Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has called on the Bayelsa State government to desist from taking credit for ongoing emergency repairs and rehabilitation on 14 roads by the interventionist body, as it would amount to misleading the public in the state.

This is coming on the heels of the alleged claim by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during a radio programme in Yenagoa that the state government was responsible for the ongoing repairs.

Contained in a statement signed by Bekee  Anyalewechi, Special Assistant, Media/Communication to the acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDDC, Mrs Ibim Semenitari made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, the commission described as untrue and shocking the claims by the Bayelsa State government that it was intervening on the roads.

Semenitari stated that the road repairs and rehabilitation covered the nine mandate states of the commission, and that it was intended to bring relief to the states.

