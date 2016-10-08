_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/i-want-stop-smoking/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30262","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Uncircumcised at 35

October 8, 2016 Dr. Wale Okediran Ask the Doctor

For some reasons, especially religious reasons, I have not been circumcised up till now that I am 35 years old. Now, I am about to get married but my fiancée who is a nurse wants me to get circumcised.  She says circumcision has some health benefits. Is this true?  Also, please let me know how to go about the operation  as I am afraid of the pain.

Saheed (by SMS)

 

Yes, there is some evidence that circumcision has some health benefits. These include decreased risk of urinary tract infections, a reduced risk of some sexually transmitted diseases in men, protection against penile cancer and a reduced risk of cervical cancer in female sex partners.

In view of your age, your circumcision will have to be done under anesthesia which could be minor or major depending on your physical conditions as well as the preference of the attending doctor.

The procedure itself is a very short one and may not require a hospital admission so you have nothing to worry about. All you need to do is to see a doctor in any well established hospital or the nearest government hospital to you.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online