Uncircumcised at 35

For some reasons, especially religious reasons, I have not been circumcised up till now that I am 35 years old. Now, I am about to get married but my fiancée who is a nurse wants me to get circumcised. She says circumcision has some health benefits. Is this true? Also, please let me know how to go about the operation as I am afraid of the pain.

Saheed (by SMS)

Yes, there is some evidence that circumcision has some health benefits. These include decreased risk of urinary tract infections, a reduced risk of some sexually transmitted diseases in men, protection against penile cancer and a reduced risk of cervical cancer in female sex partners.

In view of your age, your circumcision will have to be done under anesthesia which could be minor or major depending on your physical conditions as well as the preference of the attending doctor.

The procedure itself is a very short one and may not require a hospital admission so you have nothing to worry about. All you need to do is to see a doctor in any well established hospital or the nearest government hospital to you.