Tinubu, Frank can’t force Oyegun out of APC —APC disciples

Your ads will be inserted here by Easy Plugin for AdSense. Please go to the plugin admin page to

Paste your ad code OR

Suppress this ad slot .

A group, the APC Disciples in Edo State has declared that efforts being exerted by forces within the leadership of the All Progressives Congress against its chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, would crumble.

A stalwart of APC in the state, Chief Francis Inegbeniki, made the declaration on behalf of the group in a statement made available to journalists, on Tuesday, in Warri, Delta State.

“It is unfortunate for Chief Bola Tinubu, our national leader, whom we all respect so much and Timi Frank, to have asked Oyegun to resign from office, as both of them never disclosed any offence that Oyegun committed to warrant him resigning his position,” the group averred.

The statement further noted that Tinubu’s anger against Oyegun was not unconnected to the just-concluded Ondo APC governorship primaries, while Timi Frank’s anger was the unfortunate crises rocking the National Assembly.

It posited that since Oyegun was not the cause of the crises in the National Assembly, he could not also have taken decision alone without the other members of the National Working Committee.

The statement submitted that the anger directed at Oyegun, who was not an aspirant in the Ondo APC primaries, was absolutely unnecessary.

“It is not fair to put all the blame on the head of Oyegun. Nobody should use Oyegun as the sacrificial lamp. He has done his best for the APC. He must tread softly because of the people he is working with,” the group warned.

The caucus, therefore, called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and members of the National Working Committee to call Timi Frank, to order.