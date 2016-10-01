_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/contributes-nothing-family-yet-beats-frequently-wife-tells-court/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/vegetables-buy-dangerous-health/vegetable-fluted-pumkim/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

It’s time to turn away from regional, ethnic sentiment —Ahmed, Speaker

October 01, 2016 / : Biola Azeez - Ilorin

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has congratulated Nigerians on the 56th Independence Day celebration with a call on Nigerians to demonstrate more patriotism, commitment and dedication to collective goals so that the current challenges become  things of the past.

Governor Ahmed in his Independence Day message said, the economic situation of the country may make livelihood difficult at the present if Nigerians join hands together, the country will surely and steadily bounce back to prosperity.

He advised Nigerians to have confidence in the present administration as all things are being done to ensure that the days of economic recession are over in the shortest possible time.

Also speaking, Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ali Ahmad, has said that it is incumbent on every Nigerian to put aside their ethnic differences, religious or political affiliation in order to make the country work.

Ahmad added that it is glaring that 56 years of Nigeria’s independence from colonial masters had not in any way been matched by the founding fathers’ projection.

The Speaker, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Shuaib Abdulkadir to commemorate the nation’s 56th independent anniversary, however noted that with leadership commitment and determination Nigeria would get to the promise land.

