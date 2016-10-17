_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lawmaker-donates-transformer-community/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/yinka-fasuyi-wife-installed-asiwaju-yeye-asiwaju-ijesaland/fasuyi/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

StarTimes boosts entertainment content with FOX Life

October 17, 2016 Oluwatoba Olaitan Brands and Marketing

Pay TV service provider, StarTimes, has announced the introduction of  FOX Life, an urban contemporary entertainment channel, owned by FOX networks Group (FNG), on its StarTimes Channel 071 (Antenna) and Channel 132 (Dish) in Nigeria.

 

According to the pay tv service provider, the new channel, which has since been activated on the platform since October 1, this year,  will boost its growing entertainment portfolio, spice up viewers’ experience with flamboyant programming and enrich memorable digital TV moments.

StarTimes’ Head of Public Relations, Mr. Israel Bolaji explained that the introduction of the new entertainment channel on the platform would further enrich its entertainment and lifestyle menu for improved viewers’ pleasure.

‘The new channel is part of an impressive FNG catalogue of channels in Africa, including FOX, National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild, all available on StarTimes.

‘FOX Life would add a touch of magic to viewers’ experience and enhance memorable TV experience with quality programming including interesting television series, dramas, sitcoms, shows and movies, among others, which include some original programming in Africa,’ he stated.

StarTimes’  Marketing Director, Mr. Oludare Kafar,  described the new addition as another step by the digital TV network provider in its quest to continuously enrich content, grant subscribers more value for money and offer refreshing and enjoyable TV experience.

IIDA  remains  part of our investments in the Nigerian child – Indomie boss

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles has explained that the decision to introduce the multi million naira Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) represents the company’s commitment to investing in the average Nigerian child.

Speaking at the just concluded IIDA event, held in Lagos, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Deepak Singhai argued that the objective of the Heroes Award was to identify, recognize and celebrate children, who had displayed some form of heroics and bravery at one point or the other.

According to him, the Award had been able to achieve the purpose for which it was set up, having produced  a total of 24 winners, who were rewarded with scholarship prizes worth several millions of naira, in the past eight editions.

Singhai however explained that the uniqueness of this year’s edition, which is the ninth in the series, was the decision to raise the standards  of the Awards by giving out N1million naira each to the three winners.

While  Timilehin Daomi was rewarded with N1million for his innovation, Salisu Ibrahim, a visually impaired, was rewarded with the same sum of money for not allowing his disability to be a cog in his wheel of progress. Ibrahim was being celebrated for going into shoe-making and using the proceeds from the business to pay his school fees.

The third winner, Miss Favour Uwene was rewarded for rescuing a neighbor from a serial ritualist, who had earlier killed two members of that family.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online