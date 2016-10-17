StarTimes boosts entertainment content with FOX Life

Pay TV service provider, StarTimes, has announced the introduction of FOX Life, an urban contemporary entertainment channel, owned by FOX networks Group (FNG), on its StarTimes Channel 071 (Antenna) and Channel 132 (Dish) in Nigeria.

According to the pay tv service provider, the new channel, which has since been activated on the platform since October 1, this year, will boost its growing entertainment portfolio, spice up viewers’ experience with flamboyant programming and enrich memorable digital TV moments.

StarTimes’ Head of Public Relations, Mr. Israel Bolaji explained that the introduction of the new entertainment channel on the platform would further enrich its entertainment and lifestyle menu for improved viewers’ pleasure.

‘The new channel is part of an impressive FNG catalogue of channels in Africa, including FOX, National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild, all available on StarTimes.

‘FOX Life would add a touch of magic to viewers’ experience and enhance memorable TV experience with quality programming including interesting television series, dramas, sitcoms, shows and movies, among others, which include some original programming in Africa,’ he stated.

StarTimes’ Marketing Director, Mr. Oludare Kafar, described the new addition as another step by the digital TV network provider in its quest to continuously enrich content, grant subscribers more value for money and offer refreshing and enjoyable TV experience.

IIDA remains part of our investments in the Nigerian child – Indomie boss

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles has explained that the decision to introduce the multi million naira Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) represents the company’s commitment to investing in the average Nigerian child.

Speaking at the just concluded IIDA event, held in Lagos, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Deepak Singhai argued that the objective of the Heroes Award was to identify, recognize and celebrate children, who had displayed some form of heroics and bravery at one point or the other.

According to him, the Award had been able to achieve the purpose for which it was set up, having produced a total of 24 winners, who were rewarded with scholarship prizes worth several millions of naira, in the past eight editions.

Singhai however explained that the uniqueness of this year’s edition, which is the ninth in the series, was the decision to raise the standards of the Awards by giving out N1million naira each to the three winners.

While Timilehin Daomi was rewarded with N1million for his innovation, Salisu Ibrahim, a visually impaired, was rewarded with the same sum of money for not allowing his disability to be a cog in his wheel of progress. Ibrahim was being celebrated for going into shoe-making and using the proceeds from the business to pay his school fees.

The third winner, Miss Favour Uwene was rewarded for rescuing a neighbor from a serial ritualist, who had earlier killed two members of that family.