Stakeholders decry incessant power outage

Stakeholders have decried persistent power outage in most parts of Lagos State as they claimed it is grinding business activities to a halt and has particularly forced commercial business operators to either shut down or relocate.

The Owode area which is one of the commercial hubs of the state given its prime location close to the popular Mile 12 market also lacks access roads and other infrastructures that supports commercial enterprises.

Speaking at a press conference to draw attention of the government to the plight of the people of the area and business operators, President of Brethren Elite Club, Chief (Dr) Pascal Ebhohimen, noted that though the state government has taken steps to provide infrastructure to promote economic activities, the gesture has not been extended to the community despite its contribution to socio-economic growth of the state.

Ebhohimen, said business activities are run at great loss as commercial business operators generate their own power using electricity generating sets.

“More seriously, there is flooding in the community occasioned by wholesale release of dam water from Oyo/Ogun states, absence of and lack of proper concrete enclosed canals to channel the excess water to the lagoons and the absence of potable water whereas the Water Corporation’s pipes terminate at Owode Elede” he complained.

He said provision of critical infrastructures within the community will enhance accelerated agricultural activities like fishing and other businesses which are located in the area and will help enhance government revenue as the businesses would continue to pay their taxes.

Ebhohimen reiterated the Club’s preparedness to partner with relevant government agencies to ensure rapid development of the area, adding that the Club had previously supported community development efforts by providing the police with equipment to enhance security of life and property.

He commended efforts of Governor Akinwumi Ambode for raising the infrastructure standard of major communities through improved environmental upgrading, maintenance of law and order which has made businesses to thrive but such gesture has not been extended to the community.

“In response to this outcry many of us as members of this community, are talking about it and asking several questions about the role of local government.