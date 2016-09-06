Smartphone sent into sky for record attempt

logo

September 06, 2016

A Smartphone attached to a balloon took to the skies on Monday in an attempt to set a record for the highest live stream from such a device.

The Huawei “Honour 8 phone” was attached to a weather balloon also carrying a camera and other equipment, and set off from the SSC esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden.

NAN reported that the balloon was expected to burst at an altitude of 30,000 meters (98,425 ft) with the device, then making its way back down by parachute.

Peter Lundkvist of Huawei Technologies, Sweden said the balloon reached 18,421 meters before bursting.

“Hopefully, Guinness (World Records) will accept this as a world record in highest Smartphone live streaming,” he said.

