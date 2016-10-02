SLK Mr Fabu returns from SA with new video

Lawal Bolaji, otherwise known as ‘SLK Mr Fabu’ who took a break from his music career for a greener pasture in South Africa, is back to his home country, Nigeria with a bang.

The graduate of Computer Science from the Ajayi Crowther University, who has been in the music industry for almost a decade, is back in the country and ready to make wave with his new work as well as explore his talents and exposures.

Speaking on the new video entitled: “Lagos to Soweto”, SLK Mr Fabu, gave the reason he featured a South African artiste, Floyd, in the new video, adding that it was part of his motive to give the new video both local and international face. The video was shot in Soweto and Mainland in South Africa.