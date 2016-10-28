Protests spread in Ondo over removal of Jegede’s name from INEC list

The removal of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, from the list of candidates released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, has been greeted with heavy protest in Akure, Ondo State.

Protesters trooped into the streets as early as 6:30am protesting the disqualification of Jegede and replacing it with Jimoh Ibrahim’s name.

The protesters blocked all the major streets in Akure, chanting different songs against the choice of Jimoh Ibrahim.

Member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were not left out in the protest.

As at the time of writing this report the protest had spread into other cities and towns which include, Ondo, Ilara, Igbaraoke Ore and Owo.

Most of the workers and traders were turned back by the protesters who blocked all the major roads.