PDP Crisis: Peace process irreversible — Sheriff

October 16, 2016 Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja Top News

The factional National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, on Sunday, declared that the peace process aimed at reuniting all the factions in the party together was  irreversible.

Sheriff, in a statement made available to news men on Sunday, by his Deputy National Chairman, Dr Cairo Ojougboh appealed to all peace loving member of the party to key into the peace process and pray that the outcome of the process would be a  success and acceptable to all.

According to the statement, “we also irrevocably state that the peace process initiated by Sheriff and Makarfi is irreversible

“Therefore, every peace loving members in PDP should key into the process and pray that the outcome will be a success to usher in PDP into governance in 2019

“Henceforth, members of the party are cautioned not to make statements that will escalate the crisis in the party.”

While stating  that PDP was s a law abiding party that believe in the rule of law, Sheriff declared  “we therefore, state categorically that the court judgment affirming Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of PDP is a victory for democracy and instrument to affirm the believe in the separation of power between the executive, legislature and the judiciary.

He confirmed  that plans have been concluded to inaugurate a national campaign organisation for Jimoh Ibrahim as the standard bearer of the Party in the forthcoming   Ondo state  governorship election.

Said he,”the National Working Committee (NWC) has concluded plans to inaugurate a national campaign organisation for Jimoh Ibrahim in Ondo state governorship election

“We therefore, call on PDP members in Ondo state and outside the state to cooperate with Ibrahim to ensure that PDP wins the state.

