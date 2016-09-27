Ondo 2016: IPAC promises to collaborate with INEC

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2019-polls-danger-without-recs-senate-%e2%80%a2to-conduct-hearing-inconclusive-serial-postponement-elections/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27349","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

September 27, 2016 / : David

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ondo State, on Tuesday, expressed its readiness to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the success of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The newly elected chairman of IPAC, Fatai Adams, who stated this in Akure, the state capital, after the group’s election, said that the body would work in harmony with the electoral umpire to prosecute an acceptable election.

Fatai, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, identified peace and tranquillity as necessary for the conduct of a credible election.

He called on political parties making up IPAC in the state to caution their supporters against violence.

Adams described IPAC as one united and indivisible family and assured INEC officials that political parties would play the game according to its rules, saying “as the newly elected chairman of IPAC, I will operate a transparent government. I want to also say that IPAC in Ondo State is one.

“There is no division or segregation of any form. With our house in order, we could help in ensuring that peace and tranquillity permeate every corner of Ondo State as we prepare for the governorship election.

“On behalf of all the political parties making up IPAC, we assure that there would be no problem before, during and after the election.

“We will cooperate with INEC, play the game according to the rules and ensure that the issue of inconclusiveness does not rear its head in the governorship election.”

He called on the electoral umpire to provide a level playing field for all the political parties.

Also speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Ondo State, Mr Segun Agbaje, identified violence, non use of Smart Card Readers and over voting as main reasons why an election could be declared inconclusive.

Agbaje, who was represented at the event by the Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Kabir Omosanya, called for proper conduct among political stakeholders as the state prepares for its gubernatorial election.

Some of the new executive members of IPAC in the state are Fatai Adams (PDP), chairman; Atanlogun Olanrewaju (Kowa), Vice Chairman and Festus Kehinde (DPP), General Secretary.

Others are Femi Famakinwa (NNPP), Assistant General Secretary; Dupe Awosika (ADC), Treasurer; Benson Osoro (UPP), Financial Secretary and Oluwole Fagboro (PDM), Publicity Secretary.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were, however, not represented at the meeting.

The IPAC election also provides an opportunity for INEC to distribute Finance Tracking and Campaigns Itinerary forms to all the political parties.

