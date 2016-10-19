‘Olu Adde-elect brings hope to Ekinrin-Adde community’

FRIENDS of Olu-Adde-elect of Ekinrin-Adde community in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State have described the emergence of High Chief Anthony Bamigbaye Idowu as the Olu-Adde-elect as restoration of light to the community.

Ekinrin-Adde community was thrown into mourning after the passing of Oba S. I. Hambolu on December 3, 2014 and since his demise, the stool had remained vacant.

The development, the friends said, affected the annual Ekinrin-Adde Day celebration, which had not been held for two consecutive years, 2015 and 2016.

They lauded the consensus of the traditional council of kingmakers to, without strife or protest, arrive at the choice of High Chief Idowu, who they described as “a best fit among equally qualified candidates to the Olu-Adde throne.”

They described him as “an unassuming, amiable, friendly, urbane and youthful personality, a promising practising professional accountant and scion of the Olajubu family in Okedagba-Ohi clan.”

The friends said with the emergence and official announcement, all is now set for the enthronement of High Chief Idowu as the new Olu-Adde of Ekinrin-Adde community.

High Chief Idowu is a product of the University of Maiduguri, Abdulazeez Attah Memorial College, Okene and Baptist Primary School, Ekinrin-Adde.

He is a qualified chartered accountant with an impeccable career in the private sector, last of which is the Carvaton Group from where he will be retiring anytime soon to ascend the Olu-Adde of Ekinrin–Adde throne.