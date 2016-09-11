NAFEST returns after a year’s break

FOLLOWING last year’s no-show caused by Edo State pulling out of the hosting, the National Festival of Arts (NAFEST), is set to return next month. With the theme ‘Exploring the goldmine inherent in Nigeria’s creative industries’, the festival will hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from October 2 to 9.

According to a communique issued at the end of the 45th meeting of the Chief Executive of Culture of the federation (CEC) held in Uyo last month, modalities for the festival were adopted while the host of the 2017 edition was announced.

Some of the resolutions adopted at the meeting held at the Governor’s Office Annex on Wednesday, August 24 and declared open by the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Moses F. Ekpo were that: “NAFEST 2016 shall focus on arts and crafts competition, indigenous poetry performance, drama, traditional wrestling and indigenous cuisines where children are to interpret NAFEST 2016 theme through essay writing, painting and drawing competition.

“That it is needful to introduce innovations and creativity in designing, packaging and interpretation of the syllabus contents; and that Nigeria has a comparative advantage in the cultural global market and we must all take its advantage and explore.”

The meeting also resolved that NAFEST 2016 will feature arts and craft as a competitive event while traditional apartment was agreed to be skipped due to its high cost implications.

And to ensure early preparation and successful implementation of the next edition, the meeting unanimously offered the hosting rights for NAFEST 2017, the 30th edition, to Kaduna State.

Present at the meeting were the representatives of the chief executive of National Institute for Cultural Orientation and National Commission for Museums and Monument; and 13 directors of state council for arts and culture/history and culture bureaux including Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun, Rivers and Plateau.

In her address at the occasion, the DG, National Council for Arts and Culture and Chair of the CEC, Mrs. Dayo Keshi charged all to find ways of improving on the presentation and marketing of existing festivals while inventing new ones.