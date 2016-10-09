Like Oshiomhole, I will reclaim my mandate, Ize-Iyamu predicts

Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has predicted that he would follow the footsteps of the state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and reclaim the mandate Edo people gave him on September 28, 2016.

Ize-Iyamu, who spoke at a thanksgiving service held at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Trinity Sanctuary, Benin, to mark his participation in the governorship election, said it was ironical that the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anslem Ojezua, expressed angst about the protest embarked upon by members of his party over the conduct of the election.

He remarked that Oshiomhole regularly led street protest while fighting to reclaim his mandate, adding that Ojezua and the APC were not supposed to be jittery if they actually won the election.

He said, “I read the APC chairman abusing me and the state chairman. He said how can we demonstrate. He forgot that before Adams Oshiomhole came in 2008, after INEC announced another result, we demonstrated.

“To the glory of God. We have told our people that they can protest, but not to be violent. Everywhere we protested, nobody has been attacked and no vehicle has been burnt. So, we must protest.”

Turning to the congregation which included his running mate, John Yakubu, Edo State chairman of the PDP, Dan Orbih and Senator Matthew Urhoghide, he said: “Have faith in God, don’t be discouraged. Delay is not denial. At the appropriate time, what will be will be.

“When they stole from David, he went to the Lord. God told him to pursue and recover. Let me assure you, we shall pursue and recover. We shall overtake and recover. As long as we serve a living God, the truth must prevail.

He took a swipe at Friday night and Saturday morning arrest of judges by the Departement of State Security (DSS), pointing out that the right thing was to invite the judges.