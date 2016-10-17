Lawmaker donates transformer to community

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lawmaker-donates-transformer-community/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/yinka-fasuyi-wife-installed-asiwaju-yeye-asiwaju-ijesaland/fasuyi/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 17, 2016 moses alao Community News, Latest News

The new member representing Oorelope State Constituency in Oyo State House of Assembly, on the platform of the Labour Party, Honourable Lukman Balogun, has expressed the readiness to give the communities in the constituency effective representation, noting that despite joining the assembly late into the administration, he would not let the constituents down.

Balogun, who stated this in Igboho recently, while donating an electricity transformer to enhance electricity distribution to areas around Owode Motor Park, Oke-Afin and other areas, assured the people of the constituency of more service delivery.

“Despite the economic realities in the country, which will, no doubt, affect our operations as state lawmakers and the fact that I joined my colleagues in the House of Assembly late, I can assure our people that they will not be deprived of effective representation and service delivery,” Balogun said.

It will be recalled that Balogun was elected as a member of the House of Assembly on August 13, 2016 in a bye-election to fill the vacant seat left behind by the slain Dr Gideon Aremu, the former occupant of the seat.

