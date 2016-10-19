Insecurity: Reps call for security emergency in Southern Kaduna

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, called for declaration of security emergency in the southern part of Kaduna State over persistent killings in the area.

As part of security measures to curb the insecurity in the area, the House called on the Federal government to setup a military strike force in the affected area.

The House resolution was sequel to a motion on matters of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon Shehu Garba and five other legislators, who noted that since 2011 various communities in the southern Kaduna senatorial district have been consistently attacked by Fulani herdsmen which has resulted in the deaths, injuries, loss of properties and displacement of people in the affected communities.

He noted that between October 15 and 16, this year, the Godo-godo community Jama’a Local government and other communities were attacked by Fulani herdsmen resulting to the death of so many people.

According to him, “the subsequent attacks by the Fulani herdsmen have occupied some of the displaced communities.

“The Federal Government declared a security emergency in Zamfara State in the wake of similar terrorists attacks and setup a military strike force there.

“The attacks on these communities indicate a pattern showing deliberate desire to annihilate such communities, decimate their population, occupy their lands and generally create an atmosphere of terror.

“Sometime past, there was a resolution to setup a military battalion/base in Kafanchan in the southern Kaduna senatorial district, but the resolution is yet to be implemented”, he stated.