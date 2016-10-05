FG pledges infrastructure in communities

The Federal Government has pledged its commitment to the provision of infrastructure in communities across the country through the Sustainable Development Goals project (SDGs).

This was disclosed by Mr. Idowu Adetunji, a director at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, during the commissioning of five motorised boreholes in Benue State.

The project was constructed by MALE Integrated Science Nigeria Ltd under the National Urban Water Sector Renewal Project. Benue is one of the 12 benefiting states.

Adetunji said the focus is to construct water projects in motor parks, churches and markets in communities even as he enjoined communities where they are sited to protect and maintain them.

Chief Executive Officer of MALE Integrated Science Nig. Ltd, Dr. Michael Ale, said it is a World Bank project, adding that each of the water project has capacity for 45,000 cubic meters and is powered by solar energy panel.

While appealing to benefiting communities to maintain the facilities, Ale advocated that incentives be given to communities that adequately maintain and protect the projects against vandals.

A consultant with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Festus Akinduni, also called for the duplication of the project by the state government.

In his remarks, Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Mr. Nick Wende, noted that the facilities will impact positively on the lives of the people.

While pledging the state government support for the project, Wende stated that the state would partner the Federal government to establish more of such projects in the state.