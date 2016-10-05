_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fg-pledges-infrastructure-communities/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29354","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

FG pledges infrastructure in communities

October 05, 2016 / : johnson babajide-makurdi

The Federal Government has pledged its commitment to the provision of infrastructure in communities across the country through the Sustainable Development Goals project (SDGs).

This was disclosed by Mr. Idowu Adetunji, a director at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, during the commissioning of five motorised  boreholes in  Benue  State.

The project  was constructed by MALE Integrated Science Nigeria Ltd under the National Urban Water Sector Renewal Project. Benue is one of the 12 benefiting states.

Adetunji said the focus is to construct water projects in motor parks, churches and markets in communities even as he enjoined communities where they are sited to protect and maintain them.

Chief Executive Officer of MALE Integrated Science Nig. Ltd, Dr. Michael Ale, said it is a World Bank project, adding that each of the water  project has capacity for 45,000 cubic meters and is powered by solar energy panel.

While appealing to benefiting communities to maintain the facilities, Ale advocated that incentives be given to  communities that adequately maintain and protect the projects against vandals.

A consultant with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Festus Akinduni, also called for the duplication of the project by the state government.

In his remarks, Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Mr. Nick Wende, noted that the facilities will impact positively on the lives of the people.

While pledging the  state government support for the project, Wende stated that the state would  partner the Federal government to establish more of such projects in the state.

