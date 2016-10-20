Enugu CP commissions police stations in three communities

REPRIEVE came the way of the people of Neke-Uno, Ogbeke and Amokpo communities in Enugu-East Local Government Area of Enugu State at the weekend as the State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, commissioned police stations in the area.

Ojukwu maintained that the project was to further strengthen the existing relationship between communities and the state command and to ensure that communities were safe and secure in line with the tenets of community partnership and relations.

Commissioning the police stations and post, Ojukwu said: “Taking police to the communities for effective partnership and service delivery is paramount as you cannot separate communities from their police”

He enjoined communities involved to rally round their police to ensure that there was improved safety and security in their communities especially along Ugwuogo/Opi Nsukka road in order to attract development to the communities.

The communities turned out in their large numbers and expressed their joy at the occasion.