Election into LG/LCDA underway in Ogun

ELECTION into the 20 Local Governments and 37 ‎Local Council Development Areas in Ogun State is underway with accreditation of voters and voting process.

Residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, obeyed the restriction order and are participating in the election.

The election started as scheduled as early as 8.00am with electoral officers on ground to commence the election proper.

At Ward 11, Oluokun compound, Sokori area, eligible voters were seen on the queue performing their civic rights without hitch.

‎When Tribune Online visited the Centenary Hall 1 and 2, Ake, the turnout of voters was very impressive. As at 9:45am, no fewer than 100 out of 708 voters have exercised their franchise.

The situation was quite different at Centenary Hall 2; about 50 voters as at 9:50am had equally voted and left the polling booths.

At Odeda Ward 6 Unit 1, as at 10:11 am, not up to 50 voters have voted out of 1,720 registered voters.

Also, at Alogi 1and 2, just about 20 voters have voted out of 1,390 registered voters.

Meanwhile, there was heavy security presence on major streets within Abeokuta, the state capital metropolis.

It was the same situation report as monitored by Tribune Online ‎in Ijebu-Ode, Ado- Odo/Ota and Sagamu.

‎The Police and men of the ‎Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen patrolling to ensure a free and fair poll.

Officials of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) ‎mounted road blocks along major highways to enforce restriction of movement order.

At the time of filing this report the election is generally peaceful ‎in all the units so far monitored, as accreditation and voting were done simultaneously.

Speaking on the conduct of the election so far, the Commissioner 111 in the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Mr Mutiu Agboke, ‎said that that simultaneous accreditation and voting process adopted by the Commission had paved way the smooth conduct of the election.

He appealed to the voters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, urging voters who have lost their Permanent Voters Card to come up with other valid means of identification to participate in the election.

At about 10:50am, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed IIIIyasu, and other security chiefs were seen patrolling the town.

More details later