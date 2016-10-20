EFCC wants to re-arrest, detain me over baseless allegations —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister and spokesperson of the 2015 presidential campaign team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to re-arrest and detain him for as long as possible, again, even though he had been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

According to him, fresh charges had been filed against him by the anti-graft agency before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on July 7, adding that the allegations levelled against him were baseless and false claims that he received 26 million naira from the NSA’s office in 2014.

He said the case had been assigned to a judge, adding that the date for arraignment had been fixed for November 10 before Justice Tsoho.

“My lawyers were in court for the original date of arraignment on October 14 but for some curious reasons, the EFCC did not show up on that day.

“The matter was therefore adjourned till November 10 and my lawyers have given an undertaking to the judge to ensure that I am in court on that day. They have also written to the EFCC to that effect and our letter was acknowledged by them,” he stated.

The former minister stated that in spite of this, the EFCC is still planning to arrest him probably on the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos, after his appearance on Friday, October 21, to attend trial on the charges levelled against him, over the presidential campaign funds.