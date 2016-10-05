Edo poll: PDP accuses APC of wiping out rigging evidence

•Let them prove —APC

The controversy that followed last week Edo State governorship election has taken a new turn, as the Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, on Tuesday, raised the alarm about a ploy by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state to obliterate evidence that revealed the rigging of the election.

A statement signed by Mr Efe Igbinovia for the campaign organisation said it had received calls from many people seeking to understand the reason why Presiding Officers, who participated in the election, were being called back by the INEC to its office to sign undisclosed documents.

He said, “We are also told that some Presiding Officers are also moving in and out of Government House to sign these said documents. Fortunately, some of these persons have volunteered information about the documents that they were invited to sign and they have pledged to give evidence in court.

“We are not unaware of the plans by Adams Oshiomhole to destroy all evidence that will lead to the emergence of our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the Tribunal. We, however, are determined to continue to fight for the people in order to reclaim the mandate freely given to us by the good people of Edo State.

“Edo people came out to vote on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, and voted for justice, equity, fair taxation, industrialisation, freedom from dictatorial tendencies and economic recession, only for their votes to be upturned in the night.

The organisation advised youth corps members who participated in the election to desist from such act of illegality as it was capable of landing them in jail, adding that “to be forewarned is to be forearmed.

He also called on the security agents to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book, adding that it was unreasonable for someone to be signing for election documents days after its conduct.

Reacting to the allegations, State Publicity Secretary of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Comrade Godwin Erhahon said: “If the PDP is sure of the allegation, I will expect them to have duplicate copies of whatever they have.