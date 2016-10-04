_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-ensure-proper-use-public-assets/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28989","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Cyber crimes: Police to deploy Interpol Unit officers to state commands

October 04, 2016 / :

Worried by the prevailing cases of cyber crime in various states of the country, police authorities, on Monday, unveiled plans to deploy experienced members of the International Police (Interpol) Unit to state police commands.

Already, efforts were on to equip the unit with relevant tools and techniques to boost its capacities. Disclosing this at the Interpol Cybercrime training organised for practitioner investigators from African countries in Abuja, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, disclosed that the police had set up and deployed dedicated high-tech and cybercrime unit to work with the Interpol in the country.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Mr Hyacinth Dagala, the police chief said that the training was critical in boosting capacities in the fields of IP crime enquiries, identity fraud, online tracking of suspects and electronic crime scene investigation, among others.

Idris disclosed that the police had established and maintained a hig-tech criminal information system to boost ability of the police to cooperate with other international law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the head of Interpol National Central Bureau, Olusshola Subair, expressed concern that cyber criminals had enjoyed a long start ahead of law enforcement and inflicted serious injuries on citizens. He argued that the police must in turn develop new ways and methods to adapt to current challenges.

