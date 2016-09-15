Check your records, Osun did not receive ecological fund from 2010 —Govt

Osun State government, on Thursday, described as fallacious, demands by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to justify how the state spent ecological funds in the wake of the flood that affected some parts of the state capital.

The government, through a statement by the Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, said the state did not get any ecological fund to execute its massive projects which prevented flood since 2011.

“Osun did not receive any ecological fund from the disastrous PDP Federal Government from November 27, 2010 to May 29, 2015. We have depended on our legitimate revenues from all sources to annually dredge our waterways up till 2015 when revenue decline hindered our efforts,” the Bureau’s statement, signed by its Director, Semiu Okanlawon, explained.

The Bureau said despite the dirty politics played by the PDP government at the centre, Osun remained one of the few states that had never experienced any flooding since 2010/2011 till the unfortunate incident of Tuesday, September 13, 2016.

It said the government of Rauf Aregbesola left no part of the state untouched in its proactive massive projects to save the environment.

The government asked the PDP to go back to its records to remind itself of the wickedness it perpetrated against states under opposition parties throughout its 16 years of clueless rule.