Bayelsa guber: APC, Sylva take case to S’Court

October 7, 2016 Sunday Ejike - Abuja Latest News

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate  in the 2015 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, have asked the Supreme Court to sack Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, on the ground that the election that brought him to office was fraudulent and in violation of electoral laws.

The apex court was also asked to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, which dismissed their appeal seeking to overturn the decision of the state governorship election petition tribunal that upheld Dickson’s election.

In the appeal, filed by their lawyer, Sebastine Hon, they raised 27 grounds upon which they asked the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and to annul the election and the return of Dickson by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor of the state.

Sylva and APC argued that elections had taken place in Southern Ijaw before INEC cancelled it on the ground of alleged but unproven irregularities.

They accused the Court of Appeal justices who heard the appeal of misdirecting themselves by relying on hearsay evidence to come to the conclusion that election did not take place in Southern Ijaw.

They also said that the justices shut their eyes to documentary evidence tendered by them, which showed that election actually took place in the area in question and that INEC went beyond its powers when it decided to cancel the election.

