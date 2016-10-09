Baba Suwe speaks: I don’t want anybody to worry about me

As controversies over the state of health of comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, otherwise known as Baba Suwe continue unabated, the veteran actor has come out to clear the air on the misconceptions over his health, which was said to have deteriorated.

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi, had, on Wednesday, shared an SOS message on his social media platforms, claiming that Baba Suwe’s health condition had worsened and that he urgently needed the attention of Nigerians and his senior colleagues to get him out of his current sorry state.

He alleged that the torture he suffered at the hands of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during an alleged drug traffiking saga a few years ago had affected the actor’s health.

The movie industry was thrown into confusion shortly after Fabiyi’s message got out with some actors querying the veracity of his claim. It was even said that Fabiyi was leveraging on Baba Suwe’s health condition to draw attention to himself.

When R reached out to Baba Suwe on the phone on Thursday over claims that he was ill, the actor was evasive. He claimed that he was currently at a location where he could not talk.

“I can’t talk to you now but it is true that I have not been fine. Please call me back by 9:00 p.m., I will be willing to talk to you by then,” he said. However, calls placed through his phone at 9:00 p.m. on that were not picked.

Speaking with R on Friday, Baba Suwe disclosed that he was hale and hearty, adding that nobody should worry about him.

“You have been calling me for the past three days and I have been telling you the same thing. At first I didn’t want to talk, that’s why I have been trying to avoid your calls. I can confirm to you today that my health is fine. I don’t want anybody to worry about me. What Yomi put out was a very old story and I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” he said.

Reacting to Baba Suwe’s claim, Fabiyi said that “ Maybe he got a different advice not to talk. You know he’s on the spot now and does not know the motives of the people that had been calling him. I am not part of the decision to ignore people calling to ask what happened. I have done what I think is necessary, even though it is very hard for me. The onus is on him take it up from there.”