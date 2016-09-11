logo

Amendments in justice sector policy underway —AGF

September 11, 2016 / : Sunday Ejike - Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,  said there is the need to harmonise and integrate the various reform initiatives in the justice sector into a clearly articulated National Justice Policy.

The AGF stated this in a message through the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Taiwo Abidogun, at the inauguration ceremony of the technical committee that will produce a draft National Justice Sector Policy for the country, in Abuja, recently.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the AGF, Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, at the weekend, quoted the minister as saying that, “The policy would clearly define Nigeria political philosophy with respect to justice delivery and also provide a common policy direction for the justice sector stakeholders across the nation.”

The draft policy, the statement said, would be presented at the stakeholders’ forum to be convened next month for inputs before being submitted for validation and adoption at the proposed national summit on administration of justice.

