A 20-year-old secondary school student, Moji Agboola, has reportedly died on Wednesday in Omu-Aran, Kwara State after she allegedly drank a poisonous substance.

Moji, an SS1 student in a community school in the area, was said to have been treated at a private hospital in the town where she was rushed to by her mother about three weeks ago.

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased allegedly poisoned herself as a result of her failure to get promoted to the next class following her poor performance in the last promotion examination.

It was also gathered that trouble began when the effect of the poison she took started to manifest at about 5pm on the fateful day.

The deceased, it was gathered was also taken to Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Irapada, along Omu-Aran-Ilofa road for prayers and deliverance.

The prophet in-charge of the church, Christopher Owolabi, said the church had to organise a prayer team for the deceased before she was returned to another private hospital in the town for further treatment.

It was in that private hospital that she was confirmed dead.

The mother of the deceased, identified as Abigael, was seen weeping at her residence around Latinwo area of the town yesterday morning.

She said that a junior brother to the deceased had earlier confronted her on the morning of the incidence when he saw the bottle containing the poison in her hands.

“It was the boy who first gave us the clue to her sickness before she later confessed to the act at the hospital,” Abigael narrated.