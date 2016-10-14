_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/placing-money-inside-brassiere-can-cause-breast-cancer-expert-warns-women/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/pre-budgetary-spending-reps-query-ubec-i-met-n300m-imbalance-handing-note-ubec-boss/zakari-mohammed/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
2016 Batch ‘B’: We’ll mobilise all eligible prospective corps members —NYSC

October 14, 2016 Adetola Bademosi Latest News

All eligible prospective corps members for the 2016 Batch ‘B’ service year will be mobilised, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, gave the assurance on Thursday, when he met with a delegation of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), at the NYSC headquarters, in Abuja.

He said proactive efforts were being made to ensure that all prospective Corps members, eligible for the 2016 Batch ‘B’ service year, were mobilised.

The DG hinted that as part of measures to facilitate the mobilisation process, all Corps Producing Institutions, have been requested to upload full list of their Senate – approved prospective corps members to the NYSC portal.

He appealed to the students’ umbrella body to cooperate with the scheme in its genuine efforts to resolve all issues relating to hitch-free mobilisation of prospective corps members for the 2016 Batch ‘B’ service year.

Earlier in his remarks, the NANS President, Aruna Kadiri, said the union leaders were in the NYSC Headquarters to seek explanation on the earlier plan to get Corps Producing Institutions to submit partial list of their eligible graduates and to discuss the ways out.

The students’ leader however, lauded the Federal Government and the NYSC Management for the steps taken towards addressing the challenges.

In a related development, a delegation of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors, led by its Chairman, Professor Adebiyi Daramola, expressed worry over likely implications of not mobilising all eligible graduates in the 2016 Batch ‘B.’

The meeting agreed that the universities would upload full list of all prospective Corps members approved by their respective Senates while the NYSC would take the most appropriate decision in processing the lists.

The meeting also stressed the need for the vice-chancellors to put in place internal mechanisms that would ensure credibility in the handling of mobilisation data by their institutions.

These include prompt submission of names of part-time graduates, as well as strict adherence to the approved carrying capacities of the institutions

