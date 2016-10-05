2000 APC, PDP members defect to PDM in Niger

More than 2000 members of the Niger State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the Peoples democratic Movement.

Among the defectors were former governorship aspirant and a caretaker chairman of Lapai local government area of the state.

At a reception in honour of the defectors in Minna, the state capital, the leadership of PDM assured them of an alternative platform to meeting the yearning and aspiration of the people for good governance.

The party claimed that both APC and PDP had failed the people of the state, promising a better deal for the people and the state from PDM.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the brief ceremony, the acting publicity secretary of the party in the state, Malam Ibrahim Muddasir described the exercise as unprecedented in the political history of the state.

Muddasir, who said PDM in the state had put its leadership crisis that affected its fortune in the past behind it, said the party would capitalise on the goodwill it current enjoyed to its advantage.

He promised that PDM would be fair to all members, including the new entrants, while urging them to join hand in the on-going effort to rebuild it for future elections.