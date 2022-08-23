Zulum, UNHCR meet Cameroonian officials on repatriation of Nigerian refugees

Victims of Boko Haram insurgency displaced in the North-East who are still in Cameroon for over 8 years would be repatriated home immediately after a technical meeting of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation and the management of ex-combatants.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who disclosed this on Tuesday at Council chamber in Maiduguri government’s house, during a meeting with the Governor of Far North-Eastern region of Cameroon.

According to him, the Nigerians displaced in the North-East who were in Minaeou camps would be repatriated with the support UNHCR and UNDP.

He said: “The president of Nigeria has constituted a committee called Presidential Committee on the Repatriation and the management of the ex-combatants, very soon we should have our second technical working group here in Maiduguri or Marwa so that at least by end of September or early October we shall resume repatriating the remaining refugees that are living Minaeou camp to Nigeria.

“Our refugees that are living in the region of Mineaou, have been there for about seven to eight years in Cameroon, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR is here, the United Nations Development Programme is also here, we will repatriate our remaining refugees from Cameroon.

“The reopening of borders is something very important to all of us, it will increase the economic activities of Borno as well as Nigeria at large, and more importantly it will improve the economy of the Republic of Cameroon.

Zulum has assured that very soon the economic and trading activities would be resumed.

He appealed to the Governor of the Far North-East region of Cameroon, Mr Mijin Yawa Bakari, to support the repatriation process as he had done before.

On his part, the Governor of Far North-East who is also the Executive Secretary of the Forum of Governors of member states of the Chad basin commission said that the two states share common security challenges and they need synergy to fight the menace of the negative impact of Boko Haram insurgency.

“The situation of Nigerian refugees in Far Northeast Cameroon, there is need for synergy of action to realise and achieve a lasting solution on repatriation and resettlement of refugees,” he added.





