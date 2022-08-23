Katsina Chief Kingmaker Kauran Rimi dies at 80

The District Head of Rimi in Kauran Katsina, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, has died at the age of 80.

Confirming his death to Tribune Online, his son, Aminu said the kingmaker died after a brief illness at his residence in Rimi village.

Abdulkadir who was buried by 2 pm at his palace in Rimi, 13 kilometres from Katsina is survived by many children and grandchildren.

Alhaji AbdulKadir who was the chief kingmaker in the Katsina Emirate council was born in 1942 in Rimi town and was turbaned Kauran Katsina in 1982 by the former Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman.

Tribune Online has gathered that he spearheaded the crowning of the present Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, after the death of his father on March 8, 2008.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Soyinka To FG: ‘Why Proscribe IPOB And Not Miyetti Allah?

NOBEL laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has questioned the Federal Government’s handling of the farmer-herder crisis…..

FG Introduces Rotavirus Vaccine To Avert Death Of 110,000 Children

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has introduced the Rotavirus vaccine to Routine Immunisation Schedule to avert over 110,000 deaths in children under the age of five in the next 10 years in Nigeria….,

Start Preparing Your Kids For Resumption Now

Waking up early to prepare for school and coming back home in the afternoon or evening has been a routine for most kids for up to three months in the last term. The current summer break is a vacation for students from all academic activities in order to make them relax mentally…..

ASUU Strike: Students Call For PPP To Fund Universities, Recount Losses

SOME students have appealed to the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their differences, as they suggest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to fund the university system…..