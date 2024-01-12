Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has expressed deep sorrow and profound grief at the passing of his spokesperson, Malam Isa Gusau, who passed away after a protracted illness on Thursday 11, January 2024 at a hospital in India.

Governor Zulum, in a press statement signed by the Hon Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar expressed that the entire Borno State Government mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and a cherished member of the team.

Likewise, members of the Borno State Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in a joint press statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Inusa Ndahi Marama, and Ismail Alfa on Friday expressed deep shock over the sad demise of the deceased who was once a member and Pillar of the Chapel in Borno state.

While Zulum had made personal contact with the family of his late spokesperson, the Governor is extending condolences to friends and associates, particularly members of the media industry.

Isa Gusau, who served as the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to Governor Zulum since June 2019, had also served in the same capacity under Senator Kashim Shettima when he was the Governor of Borno.

“Mallam Isa Gusau was admired by everyone for his commitment to the people of Borno State and his exceptional professionalism in his role. He was a tireless advocate for the state and worked tirelessly to communicate the government’s initiatives and policies to the public with clarity and transparency,” Zulum said.

Governor Zulum added; “Isa Gusau will be remembered for his passion for serving the people of Borno State and his dedication to the betterment of the state. His exceptional communication skills played a crucial role in fostering understanding and cooperation between the government and the people.”

The Governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Isa Gusau and also prayed that Allah give his family and other loved ones the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

