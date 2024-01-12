The management of Elizade University, Ilara mokin, Ondo state, has announced the appointment of Professor of Medicine, Kayode Thadius Ijadunola, as the forth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Institution’s Registrar, Omololu Adegbenro and signed by Head, Public Relations of Elizade, Williams Olufunmi, who said the appointment takes effect from February 1st, 2024.

The statement read: “The Board of Trustees of Elizade University, on the recommendation of the Governing Council, has approved the appointment of a Nigerian leading Professor of Medicine as the 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

“He is Professor Kayode Thadius Ijadunola whose research and service in Nigeria birthed the first ever Nigerian/West African taught course in Population and Reproductive Health Training.

“The appointment takes effect from 1st February, 2024”

“Professor Ijadunola was until his appointment a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

“He parades over 25 years of national and international experience as a University Professor, Research Advisor, Practicing Physician, Project Director and Multidisciplinary Consultant.

“A renowned Scholar and accomplished Physician, the new Elizade University Vice-Chancellor has won numerous prestigious scholarships, fellowships, and research grants from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA; the Harvard University Chan School of Public Health, Cambridge, Massachusetts; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among several others.

“Born in 1965, Professor Kayode Ijadunola was also at various times Chair of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences Postgraduate Board; Director of the Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health, College of Health Sciences and Provost, College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife”

