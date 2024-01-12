Taraba State Governor, Dr.Agbu Kefas, expressed his condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday over the passing of his media aide, Isa Gusau.

Governor Kefas, while describing the late Gusau as a significant asset to the media profession, prayed for God to forgive his shortcomings during his time on Earth and for the family to endure this great loss.

Mr Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser to Governor Kefas on Media and Digital Communication, paid a condolence visit to the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel office in Jalingo on behalf of the governor.

He also portrayed Gusau as a professional who will be forever missed in media practice.

“Gusau, a consummate newsman, will be sorely missed by his colleagues and the people of Borno State, where he worked as a spokesman for various governments. I pray for the repose of his soul and extend my condolences to the family and associates of the late reporter.

“Mr Gusau passed away at a time when the nation and Borno State needed his services the most. He was a shining example of professionalism in the media world, and his service record is worthy of emulation.

“His years as a reporter with the Daily Trust Newspaper and subsequent assignments in public offices further established his brand for efficiency and passion for work. Not only his family and the Borno State government but the nation at large will forever miss him,” Governor Kefas mourned.

Additionally, Mr. Gabriel Yough, Chairman NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Taraba State, while offering condolences to the Borno State government, Gusau’s family, and the entire media community, described Governor Kefas’s visit as a relief, considering the shock that came with the news of Isa Gusau’s death.

Yough also prayed for God to grant Gusau’s family, the Borno State government, and the entire media community the fortitude to bear this loss.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE