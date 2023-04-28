A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members and supporters under the aegis of the Progressive Union, a support group on the APC platform has called for zoning of next ministerial appointment to Kaiama local government area in the spirit of fairness, equity and inclusiveness.

“The group is making this call on the premise that the stakeholders of the party under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq will follow the path of equity and fairness by zoning ministerial slots or one of them to Kwara North which should eventually be conceded to the people of Kaiama Local Government.” the leader of the group, Idris Ibrahim, said.

“First, it is worthy of note and very important to stress that the two outgoing Ministers from the state in person of Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Gbemisola Rukaiyat Saraki are from Kwara South and Kwara Central respectively, hence it is therefore natural and in the spirit of fairness and equity for any next ministerial appointee to come from Kwara North,” Ibrahim said.

He also described the development as a question of moral justice, saying that the people of Kwara North Senatorial District will expect Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq to dispense in the favour of the people without any equivocation and in reciprocation of the massive votes and consistent political loyalty gathered from the region.

Ibrahim stressed that in doing so, the Governor and other stakeholders of the party should specifically consider Kaiama Local Government for the ministerial appointment, reason being that the local government happened to be one of the most disadvantaged in terms of development and about the most alienated in terms of federal appointments.

“Except of recent, with the election of Senator Sadiq Umar on a zonal rotation basis which is not a political favour or patronage, the people of the Local Government have never had or enjoyed any critical federal appointment not even of the State like other local governments of the Senatorial District in that regards.

“The group therefore called on the leaders and stakeholders of the party from Kwara North to strongly demand for the ministerial appointment while also appealing to them to support the candidacy of Kaiama Local Government for the position”.

