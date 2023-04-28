MTV Shuga Naija Season 5, a highly anticipated series produced by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, premiered at an exclusive event in Lagos on Thursday.

The event featured a press briefing that focused on the issues addressed in the series, followed by a private screening of the new season.

The new season combines an exciting ensemble of established on-screen legends and rising stars including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, John Njamah, Tomiwa Tegbe, Maggie Osuome, Okey Uzoeshi, Gbubemi Ejeye, Genoveva Umeh, Ilooise Omohimin, Sharon Jatto, Lexan Peters, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Susan Pwajok.

Big Brother Titans star, Kanaga Jnr. Eme, and Chioma Edak will be playing lead and supporting acts respectively, having come through the MTV Shuga Naija public auditions last year.

“This season, we have partnered with Unitaid, Global Innovation Fund, and Paramount to address issues on gender-based violence, COVID-19 vaccine confidence, women empowerment, modern contraception, as well as generate demand for the HIV self-testing kits now available in Nigeria,” remarked Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager, MTV Staying Alive Foundation. “True to our ethos of promoting safer lifestyle choices and advocating against harmful cultural practices through entertaining drama, the new MTV Shuga Naija season will give our viewers a broader perspective on everyday issues that affect young people as they try to find their place in the world,” Adesiyan added.

The eight-part series, produced in partnership with 1Pod Pictures – a female-led production company out of Nigeria – is set for a May 7 African premiere on MTV Base (DStv Ch. 322 and GOtv Ch. 72). In addition, the show will be simulcast on MTV Base in South Africa and debut on BET Africa from Wednesday, May 10.

“We are incredibly excited to be showcasing the highly anticipated new season of MTV Shuga Naija on our channels, MTV Base and BET. As a network that is committed to engaging with and empowering young people, we recognise the immense impact that this series has in promoting positive behavioural change and sparking important conversations on social issues. With a compelling storyline and relatable characters, we can’t wait for our audiences to tune in and experience the magic of this new season,” commented Dr Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Country Manager, Paramount.