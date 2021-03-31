Zango Kataf: El-Rufai backs monarch over peace process

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reaffirmed the firm support of Kaduna State Government for the ongoing community-level peace processes in Zangon-Kataf and Jema’a local government areas.

The governor made this known ll when he hosted the paramount ruler, of Zango Kataf Agwatyap, His Highness Dominic Gambo Yahaya at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Wednesday.

The governor encouraged traditional rulers and community leaders involved in promoting peace, not to be discouraged by the disruptions of those who prefer the perpetuation of conflicts.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said that Governor El-Rufai gave the encouragement while hosting the Agwatyap, who came to brief him on the recent challenges confronting the peace process in Zangon-Kataf.

“At the meeting which was attended by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the Agwatyap disclosed that leaders across the communities in the area are working together to stop the renewed instances of violent attacks on some villages,” Adekeye said.

According to the Agwatyap, he and members of his traditional council are working to clarify and resolve the circumstances of the disappearance of three community leaders.

The statement recalled that Ardo Pate Usman Kurmi (Wakilin Fulani Atyap), Ardo Muhammadu Anchau and Yakubu Muhammadu have been missing since joining a team of community leaders to resolve a dispute involving a farmer whose crops were destroyed by cattle.

The governor commended the Agwatyap “for his courage in the push for peace across the communities in his chiefdom and assured him that the state government and the security agencies will continue to support the quest for peace and security,” he added.

The Special Adviser said that the governor expressed dismay by the resurgence of attacks that have resulted in the loss of lives and property, but told the Agwatyap that troops of Operation Safe Haven and other security agencies are working to contain the recent upsurge.

El-Rufai appealed to community leaders to remain steadfast in maintaining the constituency for peace and expose those who prefer the continuation of the tragic cycle of attacks and reprisals.

