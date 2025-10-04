Zamfara to reach over 10,000 settlements for Measles-Rubella vaccination

The Zamfara state ministry of health, through the state Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), has assured to reach over 10,000 settlements with Measles, Rubella and Polio vaccination in the state.

This was disclosed on Saturday in Gusau by the state commissioner of health, Dr Nafisa Mohammed Maradun, during a media dialogue with journalists in the state.

The commissioner of health, represented by the Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Hussaini Yakubu Anka, urged people to accept the vaccines as it is important for healthy living.

The meeting was organised by the Zamfara state primary health care board, supported by UNICEF, on a strategic media dialogue with journalists, social media influencers, and U-reporters focusing on an integrated campaign for Measles, Rubella and Polio vaccination.

According to Dr Hussaini Yakubu, one thousand two hundred (1,200) teams were deployed across the 147 wards for a successful vaccination in the state.

“We are here to tell the people to accept the vaccines, children should be allowed to be vaccinated, we also urge religious leaders to preach both in Mosques and churches the importance of vaccination,” he stated.

He maintained that arrangements have been concluded to reach more than 10,000 settlements through the various teams

He appreciated the complementary efforts of the partners toward supporting the provision of quality healthcare delivery in the state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

