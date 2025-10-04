How Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband’s affair with my PA caused our fallout — Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi, professionally known as Seyi Shay, has opened up about the real cause of her long-standing feud with fellow music star Tiwa Savage, revealing that a betrayal by her former personal assistant was at the root of their fallout.

Speaking on the Offair Show, the Yolo Yolo crooner disclosed that her ex-personal assistant was secretly having an affair with Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TBillz.

According to Seyi Shay, the revelation came years later when she ran into her former assistant in London. The ex-staff member admitted to the affair and apologised for being the reason behind the tension between the two singers.

“She told me she was having a relationship with my girl’s [Tiwa Savage’s] husband, and I didn’t even know. It must have been true; I don’t think she would say all of that as a joke,” Seyi Shay said.

The singer added that she understood why Tiwa Savage might have assumed she was aware of the affair and believed she condoned it.

“When she told me this, I was disgusted because we were rolling together and doing things together, meanwhile Tiwa probably thought I knew about it. You can just imagine the anger. It’s so painful. If that was me, I would have done worse,” she added.

