VIDEO: What’s next for us after BBNaija S10 show — Housemates

For many of the evicted housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 10, the end of the show isn’t the end of the dream, it’s just the beginning of a new chapter. After weeks of laughter, tears, and self-discovery, they’re stepping back into the real world with renewed ambition and a clearer sense of purpose.

In this article, Tribune Online will be sharing an exclusive on what to expect from them after the show:

1.Tracy — Uchenna Ekwe

In an interview with Tribune Online, Tracy who was evicted on week 7, shared that she plans to explore lifestyle content creation, cooking, and all things that reflect her everyday life.

She said, “For me personally, I plan to start lifestyle content cooking and everything around my life. I’m also trying out acting through short film series and skits in entertainment. I want to go into modeling, focusing on outfits and jewelry. I’m not dropping my professional career though; I’ll be pursuing my master’s degree, which I had planned before joining the show.”

2.Denari — Arinze Ekwenem

Also speaking with Tribune Online after his eviction alongside Tracy, Denari revealed his passion for creativity in all its forms.

According to him, going into acting was the next line of action after the show.

“For me, anything that revolves around creativity, entertainment, and sports. In entertainment, I plan to drop songs with people I’m sure viewers have already heard me sing on the show. I also want to go into acting; I did a lot of that in the house and enjoyed it. As for sports, I love football and basketball. Anything in that space interests me.”

3.Bright Morgan — Bright Mbata

Following his eviction, Bright Morgan told Tribune Online in an exclusive interview that acting remains at the core of his brand.

“My brand is built around acting. I want to explore other platforms we have a lot like Netflix and Showmax and I’m ready to put in the hard work. I also plan to attend a film school abroad later,” Morgan disclosed.

4.Thelma Lawson

Thelma, who was also evicted the same day as Bright Morgan, informed Tribune online how she plans to continue her skincare business and join the entertainment industry.

To her, exploring opportunities in the entertainment industry is a vision she’s very much interested in. “I’m back to business. I’m a skincare consultant and retailer, but I’m also looking to explore opportunities in entertainment, beauty, and fashion. Whatever it is, I’m equal to the task.”

5.Joanna — Josephine Iwoh

For Joanna, the end of the BBNaija show is an opportunity to chase her dreams for the fashion industry.

Speaking in an exclusive with Tribune Online after eviction week 8, Joanna said, “If my dream isn’t bigger than me, then it’s not dreamable. Beyond being a model and fashion enthusiast, I plan to dive into business because I love to expand and multiply money.”

6.Kuture — Unekwojo Ameh

Kuture was the last of the four housemates who left the house in week 8.

Sharing his plans with Tribune Online, explaining that he was ready to venture into the entertainment and fashion industry but for his pending maritime course.

He said, “I’m a funny guy, and I showed that in the house. I see myself as a comic actor in movies. I’m also a fashion designer, but I still have two more years to study my maritime course in shipping management and marine logistics. I plan to enroll in a maritime academy in New Zealand to get my papers right”, He stated.

7. Zita — Elizabeth Oloruntola

Zita was evicted in week 9, but before then and in Ebuka’s Exclusive Interview, Zita revealed that she plans to make her mark in the fashion and beauty space. “I plan to launch a Barbie collection of pink dresses only, very intense! Aside from that, I want to go into the beauty space, content-wise, and also walk the runway as a fashion model,” she shared.

8.Mide — Ayomide Iwasokun

Like Zita, Mide was evicted in week 9 but had a chat earlier with Ebuka where she expressed her readiness to go into acting. According to her, starting a YouTube channel is imminent.

She said “I’d never acted before the show, but I got a lot of accolades for it. Acting is something I’m very eager to pursue as a career. I also want to start my YouTube channel where I’ll showcase my wigs and makeup. You all should come watch me do my thing!”

9.Rooboy — Kayode Olatunde

Also in Ebuka’s exclusive Interview, Rooboy expressed excitement about expanding his career.“I want to go into acting, and I’m also planning my own concert, The Rooboy Experience. I’ll continue doing my hype man gigs too”, He said.

Each of these housemates leaves the Big Brother house with more than just fame; they leave with dreams, plans, and the drive to turn their newfound spotlight into a lasting legacy.