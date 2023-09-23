Concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State and the recent abduction of students at Gusau University, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing the security challenges in the North.

CNG also demanded urgent action from the government to secure the release of the abducted students of Gusau University and reunite them with their families alive and safe.

Addressing journalists on Saturday in Abuja, the spokesperson of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, expressed deep concern that the frequency and regularity of these incidents have reached alarming levels.

He emphasised that silence is no longer an option and that inaction is unacceptable.

He further mentioned that the recent bandit attack and abduction of dozens of students at Gusau University in Zamfara have crossed a critical line and are absolutely unacceptable.

“We find it regrettable that despite claims of success by the government security forces, the escalating rate of banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara and other frontline states like Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, and parts of Kaduna has continued to claim precious lives, disrupt economic activities, and ruin livelihoods.

“The kidnappings have disproportionately targeted school children and students, with several schools affected between June and August, forcing many schools to shut down and leaving both parents and students worried about their safety.

“The audacity of these crimes is striking and suspicious, as they occur even in broad daylight and on major highways, sometimes in the full glare of government security forces.

Presenting the group’s stance, Suleiman stated that they demand urgent action from the government to secure the release of the abducted students of Gusau University and reunite them with their families alive and safe.

“We declare that CNG will remain firm in its stance that President Tinubu must display genuine commitment to addressing the security challenges in the North, departing from the usual approach. To show this determination, prompt action is required.

“We demand that those responsible for ensuring the security of Zamfara University, where the horrific incident of the attack and abduction of innocent girls took place, be held accountable and face appropriate punishment.





Anything less than that would not be acceptable, and he would be seen to have failed in the vital responsibility of providing security to the people.

“We draw the government’s attention to the growing frustration and mounting anger across the North, and in particular, the North-West, arising from the general and pervasive insecurity being experienced, while those charged with the responsibility of securing the lives and properties of citizens appear helpless or ill-prepared to act.

“We warn that the resurgence of this security challenge has caused untold hardship and agony to the people of the state, poses a serious threat to the entire northern region, and must stop.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…