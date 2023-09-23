The national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, said he is not worried about the calls for his resignation, saying the proponents of such moves are mere busybodies who did not have a grasp of the goals of the party when it was formed.

He stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

Omoaje, who was reacting to a statement credited to a nonexistent group that goes around as ‘Concerned Stakeholders of the Action Alliance’ signed by purported president and secretary Dr. Lukman Mohammed and Alhaji Bako Jibrin respectively, said the duo are nonexistent and not known to the party.

“All that they are doing does not affect me because they are busybodies . I know I am fixing the party, I am doing my work diligently, I have not committed any offence,

“We will not allow anybody, person to become a spoiler, this is our party, so all that is expected of us is to fix it and not be distracted”.

The AA National Chairman stressed that there is no factional chairman within the party as claimed by the busybodies.

He therefore urged the public to beware of the activities of anyone or person parading himself or themselves as representing the party.

Recall that Action Alliance had expressed dismay over the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Abia State’s dismissal of the case instituted by the party against INEC and APC challenging the election of Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bende federal constituency of Abia State.

Action Alliance’s grievance was the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the name of its candidate submitted for Bende federal constituency of Abia state, Ifeanyi Chukwuka.

Buttressing this in his address, Daniel Anya, counsel to the AA candidate, asked the tribunal to annul Kalu’s election over the exclusion of the party’s name and logo from the ballot during the poll.

The deputy speaker through his counsel, Kelvin Nwufo, however, prayed the court to dismiss the petitions for lacking in merit.





While the petition was filed by Omo-Aje-led leadership, the three-member panel of judges led by Samson, Paul-Gang in its judgment allegedly dismissed the case because another faction of the party led by one Kenneth Udeze said it never filed or authorized anyone to initiate any legal action against Kalu.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE