The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has described the recent judgement by the Plateau State Gubernatorial Election Tribunal as a minor setback in the broader political landscape.

Hon. Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, made this statement in a release provided to parliamentary correspondents in Abuja.

He mentioned that while the judgement represented a temporary setback, it did not shake his unwavering faith in the justice system.

Recall that Dr Nentawe Yiltwatda, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, is challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mutfwang the winner of the poll after polling 525,299 votes ahead of Dr. Yiltwatda, who polled 481,370 votes.

Hon. Gagdi emphasised that the outcome was just one phase in the electoral process, and the journey for justice is far from over.

Despite the challenges and controversies surrounding the election, he called on supporters to remain composed and exhibit decorum, emphasising that the judiciary remained the last bastion of hope for the common man.

He said, “The judgement today was a continuation of the electoral process, which shall climax at the Supreme Court.

“We believe in the judiciary to right whatever wrong we are convinced was perpetrated in the election that deprived us of victory.

“The verdict of the Tribunal is one of the three stages available for us to seek redress.

“It was a minor setback that neither dwindled nor extinguished my trust in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.





“While we await the position of the Party Leaders and our principal on the next line of action, I appeal to our supporters not to despair but to remain committed to the ideals of the Generation Next mantra and behave with utmost decorum, as it is usually in our character.

“The best is saved for last! Because it is not over until it is over. We are optimistic of a better outcome at the appellate courts,” he concluded.

