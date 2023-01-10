Zamfara police arrest two gunrunners, recover 325 live ammunition

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested two suspected gunrunners and recovered 325 rounds of live ammunition, one magazine for a rifle along Gusau–Dansadau road in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu said the suspects were arrested with live ammunition and one magazine for rifle.

According to SP Mohammed Shehu, the arrest of the suspects was sequel to intelligence information received about the supply from Benue State to an undisclosed bandit camp in Zamfara State.

“Spot search by the operatives led to the recovery of the above exhibits. In the course of interrogation, suspects confessed to having engaged in several gunrunning businesses with bandits operating in Zamfara and other neighbouring states,” the statement reads.

“On 8th January 2023 at about 2300hrs, Police Tactical operatives had arrested Two (2) gun runners, One Emmanuel Emmanuel and his female counterpart Nana Ibrahim along Gusau – Wanke – Dansadau road, conveying Three Hundred and Twenty Five (325) rounds of live ammunition and One (1) Magazine for Ak 47 rifle.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf assured Police commitment to protect lives and property and urges the general public to collaborate with the security agencies in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, states and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…