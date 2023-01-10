Adewale “Elesho” Adeoye, Mason Mount, other January 10th Celebs

ADEWALE ELESHO

Adeoye Adewale is a veteran Nollywood actor and comedian who has become one of the most respected figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He was born in 1959, and he is talented and highly skilful as seen in his delivery.

He has featured in several popular movies in his acting career, one of which is the popular Taxi Driver, a film shot in 1983.

SYLVESTER MADU

Sylvester Madu is a popular Nollywood actor, director, model, producer, entrepreneur and television personality.

He was born in 1975 in Anambra State in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

The actor is mostly known for his action roles in movies.

He has directed and acted in more than 250 Nollywood movies including the likes of Power of Trust, The Shepherd, The Generals, The Cat, Emotional Tears, Power of Love, and The Family.

He joined Nollywood in 1998 and he is one of the most creative, gifted and talented actors in Nigeria.





MASON MOUNT

Mason Tony Mount is an English professional footballer who plays as an attacking or central midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea and the England national team and was born in 1999.

He began his senior club career with Chelsea and joined Vitesse and Derby County on consecutive loans between 2017 and 2019. He established himself as an integral player for Chelsea in the following years and won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2021.

Following his impressive season with Vitesse, he was called up to the senior team for the UEFA Nations League in October 2018.

He made his debut for the England senior team in 2019 and scored his first goal for England in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Currently, he is one of the most trusted players for both the three lions and Chelsea.

GEORGE FOREMAN

George Edward Foreman is an American former professional boxer, entrepreneur, minister and author.

He was born in 1949, and he was nicknamed “Big George” and competed between 1967 and 1997.

He is a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. As an entrepreneur, he is known for the George Foreman Grill.

He defended the belt twice before suffering his first professional loss to Muhammad Ali in the iconic Rumble in the Jungle in 1974.

In 1994 at age 45, he won the unified WBA, IBF, and lineal heavyweight championship titles by knocking out 26-year-old Michael Moorer.

He is the oldest to ever win the world heavyweight boxing championship of major honours, and he retired in 1997 at the age of 48, with a final record of 76 wins.

Foreman has been inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame and International Boxing Hall of Fame.

He is rated as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. In 2002, he was named one of the 25 greatest fighters of the past 80 years by The Ring.

